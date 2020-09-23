Father Luis JaramilloThe Reverend Father Luis Jaramillo passed away at his home in Albuquerque Thursday, September 17, 2020 just days before his 89th birthday. Born in Springer, New Mexico, he spent his life committed to social justice, advocating for the marginalized in our society. Practicing what he believed, Fr. Luis participated in the Poor Peoples' Campaign of 1968. He never wavered in his love and loyalty to the church, his family, friends and his parishioners. His homilies were eclectic and encompassed current events and culturally contexted theology. Those of us who knew Father Luis will always remember his sharp wit and humor, raucous laugh, and his great compassion. A Catholic Diocesan priest for 60 years, Fr. Luis served the Archdiocese of Santa Fe as pastor of several parishes in New Mexico. His first assignment was Assistant Pastor at Saint Rita's in Carrizozo. He faithfully served as Pastor of San Felipe de Neri in Old Town Albuquerque, Saint Anthony's in PeÃ±asco, Our Lady of Guadalupe in Taos, Immaculate Conception in Las Vegas, and finally Our Lady of the Assumption in Albuquerque where he retired. He also assisted at Saint Stanislaus in Modesto, California. He has a JCL degree in Canon Law and holds several graduate degrees. He taught at Howard University in Washington D.C. and Malcolm X University in Chicago. In New Mexico, he was Vice-Chancellor for the Archdiocese and Chaplain to the State Legislature. He was a member of the "Penitente" community. His avid knowledge of Church Law in conjunction with the ancient history of the Penitentes will always enable present and future generations of the "Hermandad." Fr. Jaramillo was predeceased by his loving parents, Jose Demecio and Regina Jaramillo. He is survived by his devoted sisters, Dalia Jaramillo in Albuquerque and Natalia Aguilar in California; his five nieces; Cynthia Kearney (Thomas), Carleen Beltran (Raymond), Noelle Martinez (Henry), Roxana Johnson (Richard), Monica Flynn (Bryan); fourteen grand nieces and nephews; and seven great-grand nieces and nephews all in California, Rosary will be recited Thursday, September 24, 2020, 6:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Lomas and Tennessee. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, September 25, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Lomas and Tennessee. A private committal service will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The family appreciates your prayers and condolences. Please visit our online guestbook forFather Luis at