Luis Robert Perea, 63, beloved father, son, brother and friend passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Luis enlisted in the U.S. Army after completing high school and served honorably until a service-connected injury required his early retirement. Luis was an avid baseball player during his school years, loved riding his bicycles, shopping at pawnshops for great deals, and was a music enthusiast.



He is survived by his daughter Angela LaPouttre (John) and their children Anastaysia LaPouttre, Veronica Thomas, Victoria Thomas and Jacklynn Thomas; and stepson Jeremy M. Zuni. He is also survived by his mother, Encarnacion "Stella" Gomez, brothers and sisters: Nancy (Anthony) Garcia, Billy Gomez, Merlinda Gallegos, Anthony Gomez, Charles Gomez, Richard (Rose) Gomez, Jenise Perea, Judy Perea and Maybell Shoats. Former spouse Georgia Zuni, twenty-two nieces and nephews, and several great nieces and nephews also survive Luis.



His father Luis R. Perea, his other beloved parents Dr. Richard Dee and Elizabeth Ann Strickland, and brother Florencio Gomez Jr. preceded Luis in death.



Also touching Luis's life were many life-long friends that he considered his brothers and sisters from his childhood years, comrades from the military, as well as many people he met during his life's journey.



The family of Luis expresses much gratitude to the medical staff at the Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center, especially the dialysis unit and hospice center for their kindness while caring for our soldier and hero during his courageous and hard fight.



A Rosary and Memorial Service will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 8:00 am. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Churchâ€"9502 4th St., NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114, followed by a 2:15 pm. military burial at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM.



