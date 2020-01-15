Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
820 Broadway Blvd SE
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:15 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
820 Broadway Blvd SE
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
820 Broadway Blvd SE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Luis Saiz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luis Saiz


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luis Saiz Obituary
Luis Saiz



Luis Saiz, age 91, beloved husband and father, was called to his eternal resting place on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He entered this world on Sunday, July 15, 1928, born to Pilar and Brijida Saiz. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Ramona Serda Saiz; daughter, Gloria Atencio deceased (Charles), son, Louis Saiz (Theresa), daughter, Yolie Saiz, daughter, Christy Saiz, daughter, Vicki Cruz (Corey), son, Marty Saiz (Yvonne), daughter, Becky Cox, daughter, Bridget Serna (Raymond); many grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family members.

Services will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church 820 Broadway Blvd SE on Friday, January 17, 2020 with a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Rosary at 9:15 a.m. and Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. For full obituary Please visit

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
Download Now