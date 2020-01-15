|
Luis Saiz
Luis Saiz, age 91, beloved husband and father, was called to his eternal resting place on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He entered this world on Sunday, July 15, 1928, born to Pilar and Brijida Saiz. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Ramona Serda Saiz; daughter, Gloria Atencio deceased (Charles), son, Louis Saiz (Theresa), daughter, Yolie Saiz, daughter, Christy Saiz, daughter, Vicki Cruz (Corey), son, Marty Saiz (Yvonne), daughter, Becky Cox, daughter, Bridget Serna (Raymond); many grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family members.
Services will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church 820 Broadway Blvd SE on Friday, January 17, 2020 with a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Rosary at 9:15 a.m. and Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. For full obituary Please visit
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 15, 2020