Luisa Martinez, 82, passed away peacefully with her family around her Sunday, November 10, 2019. Born to Aida and Luis Lopez in Villa Alemana, Chile in 1937, she met and married Arthur Martinez in 1959 in Santiago, Chile.

Luisa is survived by her husband; her daughters, Rose Martinez (Lori Ragas), Barbara Martinez (Kevin Carson) and Angelica Martinez; many other family members including sisters-in-law; several nieces; and nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Maria Elena Rivera.

Luisa retired from AT&T after 25 years of service as a technician and supervisor. She was the former president of the Telephone Pioneers Museum and an avid potter at the Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center.

Friends may visit Thursday, November 14, 2019, 5:00 p.m. â€" 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas with a Rosary beginning at 6:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated Friday, November 15, 2019, 8:30 a.m. at Annunciation Catholic Church, 2532 Vermont Street NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Luisa at

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 13, 2019
