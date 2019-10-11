Lukas Gabriel Bennett (Luke)
In memory of Lukas Gabriel Bennett, who was born on April 26, 2001 and who left us behind on October 11, 2016: Luke was the light of his mother and grandmother Debbie's life. He was funny, smart, and loving. He was creative, stubborn, and always right. He made everyone he knew a better person because he was the truest, most honest person most of us will ever know. His family, including his brother, Remy, his sister, Gigi, his grandmother, Debbie Chaffin, and his mother, Beth Shirley, love him, miss him, and will never forget him. May his open-mindedness and loving heart be a permanent lesson to us all and lead us to live our lives as examples of the love that Luke showered on the ones he loved.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019