Lupe Margarita Benegas
Lupe Margarita Benegas, 90, of Rio Rancho, NM passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin on December 11, 1928, to Francisco and Josephina Delgado.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Lupe is survived by her loving husband, Raymond M. Benegas; daughters, Rita Ramona Benegas Newell (Michael) of Los Gatos, CA and Consuelo Maria Benegas Stone (Brad) of Irvine, CA; sons, Tony Richard Benegas (Lisa) of Richland, WA and Ramon Martin Benegas (Cindy) of Lawrenceburg, IN; grandchildren, Jacquelyn Elaine Benegas, Jessica Benegas, Brenden Tyler Stone, Chrsitina Rae Stone, Cory Devon Stone, and Cole Ray Benegas; her beloved cat, Heidi; and numerous more relatives and friends.
Lupe graduated from Universidad Autonoma de San Luis Potosi in Mexico with a degree in Education and she taught preschool teacher for over 30 years. On March 11, 1958 she married the love of her life Raymond M. Benegas in Pampa, Texas and they have celebrated 62 years together. More than anything, Lupe loved to spend time with her family.
A service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, 2pm at Daniels Family Funeral Services 4310 Sara Road SE Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 8, 2019