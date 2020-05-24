Lupe A. Gardner







Lupe A. Gardner was called home to our Lord on May 15, 2020. She was born in Las Vegas, NM on April 6, 1932. She moved to Albuquerque in 1960 where she resided until her passing. She was a long time Catholic and attended Holy Ghost Parish in Albuquerque.



Lupe was preceded in death by her father Jose A. Ulibarri and her mother Margarita Delgado Ulibarri. She was also preceded in death by her brother Jose (Tone) A. Ulibarri. She is survived by her sister-in-law Donna Ulibarri, and her brother Frank L. Saiz and his wife Nancy M. Saiz. Nieces and nephews, Sandra Ulibarri, Anthony Ulibarri and wife Barbara, Frank Sandoval and wife Monica, Phillip Sandoval and wife Wynn, Laurie Baca and husband James, Jonathon Saiz and wife Carrie plus 12 great-nieces and nephews and one very recent great-niece (Callie) who she loved dearly plus three other great-nephews whom she also loved dearly (Adrian, Payton and Antonio aka No No). She will be missed by all who loved her. She also has many cousins whom she grew up with as well as many friends who loved her dearly.



Lupe was very caring and loving to all who visited her. She loved bingo and going to dances when she was younger. She also enjoyed visiting the casinos from time to time. She attended a Senior Citizens Community Center for years and enjoyed the friendship of friends there. She was a home maker for years caring for her nieces, nephews, and cousins. She made sure they had enough food to eat and "goodies" as she called it. She is now resting in the hands of God and the angels. Rest in Peace Lupe.



Services will be held on May 27, 2020 at Riverside Mortuary 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store