Lupe Jinzo (1934 - 2019)
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Child Catholic Church
19 Camino Del Santo Nino
Tijeras, NM
Burial
Following Services
The San Antonio cemetery
Cedar Crest, NM
Obituary
Lupe Jinzo



Lupe Jinzo 84, passed away in California of cancer on July 9, 2019. He was born to Antonio and Adela Jinzo on July 22,1934 in Sedillo,NM. Lupe was married to Ocariz for 17 years until her passing in 1971, and then remarried Betty and was married for 42 years until her passing in 2017. Siblings Eden Jinzo, Annabelle Stevens, and Julia Hamilton. Surviving daughters, Virginia Betancourt, Renee Jaramillo and Margaret Lucero. 9 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10 A.M.at Holy Child Catholic Church, 19 Camino Del Santo Nino, Tijeras, NM 87059. Burial will follow at The San Antonio cemetery in Cedar Crest. Please join us following the burial for a reception at the Holy Child Catholic Church reception hall.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 26, 2019
