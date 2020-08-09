Lupe R. Beggio







LU passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the age of 76. Born in Torreon, New Mexico, she was the youngest child of Antonio and Virginia Garcia. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters one brother and great-grandson, Nathaniel. She is survived by her son, Sean, his wife Dorothy (Dede), Grandsons David and wife Ella, Timothy, granddaughter Catalina, brother Tony Garcia, and great grandchildren,



Emma, Jace, and



Leiland. Also



surviving are



much loved



nieces, nephews and special cousin Gloria.



LU lived a full life with family, especially her



grandchildren and great grandchildren, many friends, her church, and the ladies in her Bible study. She will be truly missed.







Services will be at a later date.





