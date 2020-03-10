Lupe Tafoya

Service Information
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Albuquerque, NM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Albuquerque, NM
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Albuquerque
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Albuquerque
Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:30 AM
Mount Calvary cemetery
Edith Blvd.
Obituary
Lupe Ramirez Tafoya

Lupe R. Tafoya, was called to her heavenly home by Jesus, surrounded by her three sons and a sister on

February 29, 2020 after battling cancer for five and a half years. Her faith sustained her through all these years. She is survived by a large family who will miss her.

A rosary mass will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Albuquerque on Wednesday March 11th with viewing starting at 6PM and mass beginning at 7PM.

A funeral mass will be held at the same location on Thursday March 12th with viewing starting at 9AM and mass beginning at 10AM. Burial will follow at 11:30 at Mount Calvary cemetery on Edith Blvd.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 10, 2020
