Lupe Ramirez TafoyaLupe R. Tafoya, was called to her heavenly home by Jesus, surrounded by her three sons and a sister onFebruary 29, 2020 after battling cancer for five and a half years. Her faith sustained her through all these years. She is survived by a large family who will miss her.A rosary mass will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Albuquerque on Wednesday March 11th with viewing starting at 6PM and mass beginning at 7PM.A funeral mass will be held at the same location on Thursday March 12th with viewing starting at 9AM and mass beginning at 10AM. Burial will follow at 11:30 at Mount Calvary cemetery on Edith Blvd.