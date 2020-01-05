Lutgarda Apodaca Gonzales
Born on October 25, 1923, Lutgarda Apodaca Gonzales transitioned peacefully on December 23, 2019 while in home hospice attended by her children: Richard Gonzalez (Michael Staples), Rebecca Gonzalez Wiegand (Ken, dec.), Paul Gonzalez, Priscilla Gonzalez (Mikaela Pierce), Roberta Gonzalez-Smith (Martin Smith). She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, David, and all her siblings. Besides her children, she is survived by five grandchildren: Kenna Wiegand Weiner, Dava Wiegand Murray, Daniel Wiegand, Mikhaela Smith, Gabriella Smith, 6 great grandchildren and her great friend of 47 years, Jessie Garcia. A celebration of her life will be held at Holy Family Church on Friday, January 10. Visitation starts at 8:00am, rosary at 8:30am, mass at 9:00am followed by a reception in the parish hall.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020