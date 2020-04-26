Luz Joe Garcia

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luz Joe Garcia.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM
87114
(505)-898-3160
Obituary
Send Flowers

Luz Joe Garcia



Luz Joe Garcia, age 85, beloved father, grandfather, and brother, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, NM.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Benino and Trinida; sister, Sophia Vallejos; and brothers, Tony and Vicente Garcia. Luz is survived by his sons, Jonathan and Ronnie Garcia; grandchildren, Angel Lucero and Isaiah. Also surviving are his siblings, Elsie Tafoya, Frances Herrera, Nora Herrera, and brother Bobby Garcia; and other relatives and friends. Luz will be greatly missed by his family and by those whose lives he touched.

Services will be conducted at a later date.

Those who wish to express their condolences, please visit www.alamedamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.