Luz Joe Garcia
Luz Joe Garcia, age 85, beloved father, grandfather, and brother, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, NM.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Benino and Trinida; sister, Sophia Vallejos; and brothers, Tony and Vicente Garcia. Luz is survived by his sons, Jonathan and Ronnie Garcia; grandchildren, Angel Lucero and Isaiah. Also surviving are his siblings, Elsie Tafoya, Frances Herrera, Nora Herrera, and brother Bobby Garcia; and other relatives and friends. Luz will be greatly missed by his family and by those whose lives he touched.
Services will be conducted at a later date.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2020