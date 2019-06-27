Ly Moody Jermyn
Ly Moody Jermyn, 71, passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Harry Jermyn, her children John, Susan, and Don Hewatt, granddaughters Brittany (Dustin) Russell, Jessica Hewatt, Rebecca Hewatt, Chelsea Hewatt, and Gracie Chadwick. Also surviving are sister Jerri (Buddy) Robertson, sister-in-law Karen Moody, and sister-in-law Margarette Moody. Her brothers Mike and Ray Moody and her parents Ray and Jane Moody preceded her in death. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 am, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 10000 Candelaria NE 87112. Flowers can be sent to Asbury.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019