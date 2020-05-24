Lydia Theresa Cordova







Lydia Theresa Cordova loving Wife, Mother, Nana, Great Grandmother, Sister and friend.. Lydia passed away peacefully Saturday May 16th, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones at the age of 72. She was born in Albuquerque, NM to Nestor and Ruth Griego. She was married to Robert Cordova for 51 years and they had three sons together.



Lydia was a wonderful person inside and out. She loved cooking and would always have food for anyone and everyone to eat. She loved her family the most but had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren.... she also enjoyed going to the the casino as we all know.



She is survived by husband Robert Cordova, Son Anthony wife Teresa, Son Robert wife Felicia, Son Francisco wife Amanda, Lou Ann Husband Esequiel Acosta and 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Sister Carla, Brothers Leonard and David.



She had a smile that could brighten anyone's day and she will be deeply missed by all. Services will be held at a later date. Just as Lydia used to say "smile and the whole world will smile with you". Our family would like to thank you for all the prayers and support at this time.





