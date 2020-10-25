Lydia Martinez Meadows
Lydia Meadows, a beloved Wife, Mother, and Grandmother, passed away at home on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born to Marcos and Manuela Martinez Sr. in Orla, TX on Thursday, October 8, 1931. She was the eldest daughter of 4 and was raised in Pecos, TX along with her brother and sister. She went to High school in Pecos and played the saxophone in band. She moved to Albuquerque in 1961 where she raised her three children. She attended the University of Albuquerque and received her B.A. in Elementary Education. A devoted teacher, she taught 2nd grade for 23 years at Chaparral Elementary School. Lydia was known for her vibrant personality, her friendliness, her love of crafting, and her amazing style. She was a member of the Hoffmantown Church where she loved to spend time with her Bible Study Class.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcos and Manuela Martinez Sr. and brother, Marcos Martinez Jr. Lydia is survived by her husband, Rufus Doyle Meadows; daughter, Nora Diaz and her husband Chris; daughter, Belinda Griego; and son, Rojelio Garcia; three grandchildren; Emeral Arias and husband Miguel; Estelle Diaz; and Christopher Griego. She has two great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the skilled and compassionate caregivers, Mary, Maria, and Lupe and the staff at Ambercare.
A Private Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 and live streamed at www.frenchfunerals.com/listings
for those that cannot attend. COVID-19 precautions will be observed. Please visit our online guest book for Lydia at www.FrenchFunerals.com