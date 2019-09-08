Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lydia Romero Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lydia C. Romero-Smith







Lydia C. Romero- Smith passed peacefully at her daughter's home in Albuquerque on September 5th, 2019. She was born on December 9th, 1925 in San Juan (Veguita), NM to Jose Nemesio Romero and Micaela Torres. Lydia lived a full life and will always be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother who put her family first. She met her husband, Nick Kenneth Smith, at Soldiers and Sailors Park in downtown Albuquerque in 1947 and they had four children. She was raised on a farm and had fond memories of her childhood. At the age of 17, she went to Washington State with her sister and worked at Boeing aircraft as a "riveter" and "bucker" as part of the National Youth Administration program. Lydia loved reading, church, mariachi music, learning, traveling, and being with family. She loved playing Scrabble and board games with her nieces and grandchildren. Some of her favorite trips were seeing the Met in New York, visiting her first great-grandchild in Hawaii, treating her family to a vacation at Disney World, and exploring the Smithsonian. Lydia was preceded in death by her son, John Stanley, her husband, and her siblings Luz Constancia Cordova, Juan Nemesio, Candelario (Lalo), Rebecca Sedillo Armijo, and Virginia Romero. Lydia is survived by her daughters Micaelita Debbie O'Malley and Ruth Yolinda Theresa Smith, her son Mark Timothy, her son-in-law Michael O'Malley, her brother Herbert Clementino, her grandchildren Forest Bryan Replogle, April Rosenberger, Whitney Eklund, Kristy Zyburo, Valerie McVay-Hernandez and their spouses, and her seven great-grandchildren, Noah, Ellie, Evan, Aiden, Brynn, Ava, and O'Malley.



A celebration of her life will be held on September 14, at 11am at El Buen Samaritano United Methodist church, 700 Granite Ave. NW in Albuquerque.



