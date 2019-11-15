Guest Book View Sign Service Information DeVargas Funeral Home 623 N. Railroad Ave. Espanola , NM 87532 (505)-662-2400 Rosary 6:00 PM DeVargas Funeral Home 623 N. Railroad Ave. Espanola , NM 87532 View Map Memorial Mass 10:00 AM The Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi Santa Fe , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lydia Rose Naranjo







Lydia Rose Naranjo, age 79, passed away peacefully with her family at her side at Christus St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe, NM on Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was born June 8, 1940 in Duran, NM to the late Sabino and Lupita Madril. She attended school in Duran and Encino, NM. Lydia married Gilbert Naranjo in 1962 in Espanola, NM. She was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Espanola, a member of the Sacred Heart Sagrada Familia. Lydia was owner and operator of Lydia's Hairstyling Salon for 30 years, an avid bowler and a member of the hospital women's auxiliary. Lydia and Gilbert traveled the world over and visited many holy shrines and historical places throughout the world. She treasured her family and enjoyed many celebrations, trips and vacations with them. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sabino and Lupita Madril, her brother, Joe Madril and sister, Jane Martinez.



Lydia is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Gilbert, of 57 years, her children, Aileen Kato and husband Rick, Nadine Martinez and husband Paul, Roxanne Humphry and husband Dave, Russell Naranjo and wife Lisa. She is blessed with 12 grandchildren who call her Nana: Raquel Godsey and husband Erik, Sean Kato and wife Marlyn, Gabriella, Alainna, Joshua and Jacob Martinez, Haley and Brett Humphry, Taliah and Lauren Naranjo, Jessica Atencio and husband Gabriel and Devin Duran. She is Great Nana to 4 great-grandchildren: AvaMarie and Wade Godsey, Ariel and Cassie Atencio. Lydia is also survived by her siblings, Susie Benavidez, Josie Montoya, Amadee Madril, Anna Martinez and husband Arthur, Johnny Madril and wife Dolores, Yolanda Harrell and husband Dave, and LouAnna Hauck and husband Kevin, and many nieces, nephews and relatives.



A rosary will be recited on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Sangre de Cristo Chapel of DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at The Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi in Santa Fe with the interment to follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in EspaÃ±ola. The family of Lydia Rose Naranjo has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley.



