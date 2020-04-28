Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lydia Silva Gonzales. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lydia Vigil-Silva Gonzales, 84, left to be with Christ and those that have gone before her on April 21, 2020. Lydia resided in Albuquerque, NM. She died at home from pancreatic cancer. She gave it a good fight!



Lydia was born in Torreon, NM on September 4, 1935, to Juan Vigil and Eufelia (Chavez) Vigil.



Lydia married Joe H. Silva, (deceased) had six children. Marie (Felita) Perea, (deceased), husband Louie Perea (deceased). Lydia is survived by her children Paul Silva, wife Randa, Renay Silva, husband Russ Matheson, Beverly Silva, husband Ben Moya, Carlos Silva, wife Eileen, Eddie Silva, wife Barbara. Grandchildren, Valerie (Sanchez) Carley, Lawrence Silva, Michelle (Sanchez) St. Andre', Marcella Moya-Albee, Anthony Moya, Shannon Silva, and Jackquline Silva. Great grandchildren, Athelin, Camille St. Andre', Ricky Carley, Annaliese Silva, Brock Everson, Kayla, Alydia Lovato, Dorian Albee, Mercedes Moya.



Siblings: Mary Baca, Boney Vigil, Gloria Delgado (Robert Vigil, Natividad Saiz, Sofia Salas, Johnny Vigil (deceased).)



In 1984, Lydia remarried to Joe Gonzales and adopted a new family. Vivian Coleman, husband Bob, Herman Gonzales (deceased), wife Mary Ellen, and Leonard Gonzales. Grandchildren: Gabe Coleman (deceased), Rebecca Levano, Joseph, Jonathan, Jenny Gonzales, Emily Gonzales Fencl, Michelle Gonzales Witenmyer. Great grandchildren: Desiree', Joseph Jr., Jonah, Jonathan Jr., Reece, Cameron Gonzales, Harper, and Willow Witenmyer.



Lydia attended Casa Del Rey Church. She was known by all for her unconditional love for everyone. She loved her family very much. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her. May she be eternally joyful with our Lord and Savior.







Services will be held at a later time.



