Lyle Raymond Mahn











Lyle is survived by Angela Mahn and a son Damon Mahn and daughter Yvonne Maulpin. He had one brother Randy Mahn and one grandchild and three great-grandchildren. Lyle loved working and riding motorcycles and left us peacefully in his sleep on April 6th 2020. He will forever be missed and in our heart forever.





