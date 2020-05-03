Lyle Raymond Mahn
Lyle Raymond Mahn





Lyle is survived by Angela Mahn and a son Damon Mahn and daughter Yvonne Maulpin. He had one brother Randy Mahn and one grandchild and three great-grandchildren. Lyle loved working and riding motorcycles and left us peacefully in his sleep on April 6th 2020. He will forever be missed and in our heart forever.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 3, 2020.
