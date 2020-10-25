Lynda M. Chandler
On Sunday, October 18, 2020, Lynda Marsinkavage Chandler, loving wife and stepmother of two children, passed away at age 57. Lynda was born on November 30, 1962 in Alamogordo, NM to Don and Gloria Marsinkavage.
She graduated from Highland High School, attended the University of New Mexico and recently received her degree from Eastern New Mexico University. On October 5, 2002 Lynda married Michael Chandler in a hot air balloon during the fiesta.
Lynda had a passion for skiing. She loved to spend winter days in Taos, Santa Fe, and at Sandia ski areas with family and friends. Her favorite hobbies included running, biking, hiking, and RV trips. Lynda was known for her special holiday meals which provided family and friends with a taste of Lithuanian pierogies and kugelis in beautiful settings. Lynda had a warm and kind spirit with compassion for everyone she met. Lynda was known for her quiet strength and vast knowledge. Lynda was preceded in death by her mother, Gloria.
She is survived by her husband, Michael; father, Don and his wife Barbara; sister, Michelle and brother-in-law, Doug Toland; sister, April Sawtelle; her step-children, Kevin and his wife Amy, Lindsay and her husband, Paul Guinther; two grandsons, Aidan and James; and cats, Baxter and Vienna.
In lieu of flowers please donate to cure research at Colorectal Cancer Alliance. (ccalliance.org/funding-research
).
