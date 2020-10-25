1/1
Lynda Chandler
1962 - 2020
Lynda M. Chandler



On Sunday, October 18, 2020, Lynda Marsinkavage Chandler, loving wife and stepmother of two children, passed away at age 57. Lynda was born on November 30, 1962 in Alamogordo, NM to Don and Gloria Marsinkavage.

She graduated from Highland High School, attended the University of New Mexico and recently received her degree from Eastern New Mexico University. On October 5, 2002 Lynda married Michael Chandler in a hot air balloon during the fiesta.

Lynda had a passion for skiing. She loved to spend winter days in Taos, Santa Fe, and at Sandia ski areas with family and friends. Her favorite hobbies included running, biking, hiking, and RV trips. Lynda was known for her special holiday meals which provided family and friends with a taste of Lithuanian pierogies and kugelis in beautiful settings. Lynda had a warm and kind spirit with compassion for everyone she met. Lynda was known for her quiet strength and vast knowledge. Lynda was preceded in death by her mother, Gloria.

She is survived by her husband, Michael; father, Don and his wife Barbara; sister, Michelle and brother-in-law, Doug Toland; sister, April Sawtelle; her step-children, Kevin and his wife Amy, Lindsay and her husband, Paul Guinther; two grandsons, Aidan and James; and cats, Baxter and Vienna.

In lieu of flowers please donate to cure research at Colorectal Cancer Alliance. (ccalliance.org/funding-research).



Please visit our online guestbook for Lynda at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Memories & Condolences

October 21, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Barbara Schiff
