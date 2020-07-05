Lynda Elizabeth KittsWith incredible sorrow, we say our final goodbyes to our loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, educator, and friend Lynda Elizabeth Kitts. Lynda gently passed away on June 26 surrounded in love by her husband and daughter after an unexpected illness, not related to COVID-19, became too much for her body to handle. Lynda was born on April 16, 1964, to John and Elizabeth (Colaianni) Patone in The Bronx, NY. As a lifelong educator, she leaves behind a legacy of strength and compassion for the students, parents, and staff at Rio Rancho Public Schools. She was a champion of education, beginning her career as a middle school math teacher, and later finding her true passion as a principal at Rio Rancho Middle School. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, contagious laughter, and the light and warmth she radiated any time she entered a room.Lynda is preceded in death by her father, John Patone; mother, Elizabeth Patone; grandfather, Salvatore Patone; and grandmother, Rose (Ferreri) Patone. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Stanlee Kitts, of Rio Rancho, NM; daughter, Stephanie Kitts and wife, Carolyn, of Sandia Park, NM; sister, Denise Knickle, of Phoenix, AZ; brother, Johnny Patone, of Rio Rancho, NM; uncle Gary Patone and wife, Kathy, of Long Island, NY; nephew Michael McDougal and family, of Phoenix, AZ; cousin Kimberly Miller and husband, Wayne; cousin Adam Patone; and countless friends and chosen family members.The visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday, July 6, at Daniels Family Funeral Services, 4310 Sara Road SE, Rio Rancho. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations to the Rio Rancho Education Foundation, PO Box 45030, Rio Rancho, NM 87174-5030 or Watermelon Mountain Ranch, 1380 Rio Rancho Blvd. SE, Suite 374, Rio Rancho, NM 87124. To view information or leave a condolence please visit