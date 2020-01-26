Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynda Jean Gray. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lynda Jean Gray







Longtime Albuquerque resident Lynda Jean Hull Gray (77) succumbed to cancer the morning of January 12, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 44 years, Richard F. Gray, and her only child, Victoria Lynn Sullivan and husband, Daniel.



Other survivors include her 2 grandsons, Denis and Eric, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Surviving brothers-in-law Robert (spouse Rose), Donald (spouse Arlene), Bruce (spouse Ruth), Daniel (spouse Ginny), and Gregory (spouse Chris), and sister-in-law Beverly (spouse James). She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur D. Hull and Jean Kenney Hull, and her 2 brothers, Richard and Norman.



Lynda was born in Evanston, Illinois on June 24, 1942. She worked for Attorney Steve Kanar in Orlando, Florida as a legal secretary for 35 years. She retired in 2001 and moved to Albuquerque in 2005.



Lyn was a very strong person who overcame numerous illnesses throughout her life. She loved to focus on her family, friends, and career in the legal field, and took great joy in traveling, cooking, and entertaining. She passed her cooking skills on to her husband, and loved it when he cooked for her. "Wow, you missed your calling," Lynda would tell her husband in recent years, "what a great cook you are."



Her family is grateful for Presbyterian hospice services she received the last few months of her life. She requested that no service be held. Cremation has taken place. Donations in her name can be made to the .



Lynda Jean GrayLongtime Albuquerque resident Lynda Jean Hull Gray (77) succumbed to cancer the morning of January 12, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 44 years, Richard F. Gray, and her only child, Victoria Lynn Sullivan and husband, Daniel.Other survivors include her 2 grandsons, Denis and Eric, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Surviving brothers-in-law Robert (spouse Rose), Donald (spouse Arlene), Bruce (spouse Ruth), Daniel (spouse Ginny), and Gregory (spouse Chris), and sister-in-law Beverly (spouse James). She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur D. Hull and Jean Kenney Hull, and her 2 brothers, Richard and Norman.Lynda was born in Evanston, Illinois on June 24, 1942. She worked for Attorney Steve Kanar in Orlando, Florida as a legal secretary for 35 years. She retired in 2001 and moved to Albuquerque in 2005.Lyn was a very strong person who overcame numerous illnesses throughout her life. She loved to focus on her family, friends, and career in the legal field, and took great joy in traveling, cooking, and entertaining. She passed her cooking skills on to her husband, and loved it when he cooked for her. "Wow, you missed your calling," Lynda would tell her husband in recent years, "what a great cook you are."Her family is grateful for Presbyterian hospice services she received the last few months of her life. She requested that no service be held. Cremation has taken place. Donations in her name can be made to the . Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.