Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynne Stuart Horner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lynne Stuart Horner







Lynne Stuart



Horner (nee



Hope Czukor),



b. 9/30/1930,



Lakeland, FL. d.



9/4/2019, Albu-



querque, NM.



She grew up in a musical family in Tampa, FL during the Great



Depression and



lived in Los Angeles with her mother and three sisters in the 1940s. Ushering at the Hollywood Bowl as a teenager reinforced a passion for the performing arts. In her early 20s, she hosted a television show in Tampa and made her way to New York City soon after. She got her start on Broadway in 1953 as a chorus girl in Kismet, went on to understudy for Judy Holliday in Bells are Ringing in 1956 and had a lifelong career on and off Broadway as an actor, singer, dancer, leading lady and understudy to many stars. She worked as a manager and producer in and around New York and Palm Springs with husband Richard Horner from 1977 till his death in 2002.



Known for boundless energy and constant singing, she was most comfortable in bright colors, a pair of character shoes and a spotlight. We remember her generosity and compassion toward people with hard lives and less



opportunity, her love of animals of all kinds (from wounded sparrows to pet rats, cats and dogs), her remarkable intelligence and wit and her sense of humor. Besides a love of music and the performing arts, one of her greatest influences on her children was her courage in speaking out against injusticeâ€"whether confronting a sexist priest, marching for reproductive justice and against war, refusing to cross a union picket line or observing a farmworkers' boycott.



She was a rare, complex, and beautiful songbird.



She is survived by a sister, Ilonka Steward (Oceanside, CA); children: Anne Cameron Huaman (Albuquerque, NM), incomparable caregiver for 11 years, with husband, Christian; Lindsey Richard Horner (Philipstown, NY); Randall Stuart Horner (Portland, OR); Robin Honorine Horner (San Francisco, CA); and five grandchildren. No services planned. Please consider a donation in her honor to an organization aligned with her passions: EMILY's List, ASPCA, or Actors Fund.



Lynne Stuart HornerLynne StuartHorner (neeHope Czukor),b. 9/30/1930,Lakeland, FL. d.9/4/2019, Albu-querque, NM.She grew up in a musical family in Tampa, FL during the GreatDepression andlived in Los Angeles with her mother and three sisters in the 1940s. Ushering at the Hollywood Bowl as a teenager reinforced a passion for the performing arts. In her early 20s, she hosted a television show in Tampa and made her way to New York City soon after. She got her start on Broadway in 1953 as a chorus girl in Kismet, went on to understudy for Judy Holliday in Bells are Ringing in 1956 and had a lifelong career on and off Broadway as an actor, singer, dancer, leading lady and understudy to many stars. She worked as a manager and producer in and around New York and Palm Springs with husband Richard Horner from 1977 till his death in 2002.Known for boundless energy and constant singing, she was most comfortable in bright colors, a pair of character shoes and a spotlight. We remember her generosity and compassion toward people with hard lives and lessopportunity, her love of animals of all kinds (from wounded sparrows to pet rats, cats and dogs), her remarkable intelligence and wit and her sense of humor. Besides a love of music and the performing arts, one of her greatest influences on her children was her courage in speaking out against injusticeâ€"whether confronting a sexist priest, marching for reproductive justice and against war, refusing to cross a union picket line or observing a farmworkers' boycott.She was a rare, complex, and beautiful songbird.She is survived by a sister, Ilonka Steward (Oceanside, CA); children: Anne Cameron Huaman (Albuquerque, NM), incomparable caregiver for 11 years, with husband, Christian; Lindsey Richard Horner (Philipstown, NY); Randall Stuart Horner (Portland, OR); Robin Honorine Horner (San Francisco, CA); and five grandchildren. No services planned. Please consider a donation in her honor to an organization aligned with her passions: EMILY's List, ASPCA, or Actors Fund. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close