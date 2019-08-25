|
|
Mabel (Miss Mae) L. Caudill
Mabel (Miss
Mae) L. Caudill, age 93, passed
away on Thurs-
day, August 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clyde; her parents; and
three brothers.
She was born in Redondo Beach,
CA, and lived in Tennessee, Maryland, Virginia, New Mexico, and finally Midland, TX. She
enjoyed Native American
arts and crafts, and was an avid collector.
Miss Mae is survived by her three children, Saundra, Pamela, and Phillip; her daughter-in-law,
Gloria; grandchildren,
Tara, Joshua, and Stepha-
nie; and her beloved great-
grandson, Hayden; as well as the family of Patricia and Ray
Renteria,
Rachelle, Alissa,
and Addy. Memorial donations
may be made to
Hospice of
Midland.
Friends may visit Monday, August 26, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00
p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Interment will be private at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Mabel at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2019