Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals & Cremations
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel Caudill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel L. Caudill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mabel L. Caudill Obituary
Mabel (Miss Mae) L. Caudill



Mabel (Miss

Mae) L. Caudill, age 93, passed

away on Thurs-

day, August 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clyde; her parents; and

three brothers.

She was born in Redondo Beach,

CA, and lived in Tennessee, Maryland, Virginia, New Mexico, and finally Midland, TX. She

enjoyed Native American

arts and crafts, and was an avid collector.

Miss Mae is survived by her three children, Saundra, Pamela, and Phillip; her daughter-in-law,

Gloria; grandchildren,

Tara, Joshua, and Stepha-

nie; and her beloved great-

grandson, Hayden; as well as the family of Patricia and Ray

Renteria,

Rachelle, Alissa,

and Addy. Memorial donations

may be made to

Hospice of

Midland.

Friends may visit Monday, August 26, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00

p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Interment will be private at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Mabel at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals & Cremations
Download Now