Services
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery
Maclovia M. Ruane

Maclovia M. Ruane Obituary
Maclovia "Mackey" Mary Ruane





Maclovia "Mackey" Mary Ruane, age 75, beloved wife, grandmother, and mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Raymond "Cowboy" Ruane; sons, Jackie C. Lopez, Michael S. Goode, Tommy Ruane, Mike Ruane; and her daughter, Michelle Lopez Khan. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. at FRENCH - University. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH - University with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Please visit our online guest book for Mackey to read complete obituary at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 30, 2019
