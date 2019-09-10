Macy (Macedonia) Aragon
passed away on Monday Sept 2, 2019. She was born March 24, 1939 to parents, Roman and
Teresita Martinez. Macy had 5 brothers and 5 sisters:Elizardo, Tory, Guillermo, Elena, Rosa, Ray, Martha, Caroline, Joe and Lucy along with numerous nephews and nieces. Macy married Joe Aragon April 22,1957. Together they had 4 children Yvonne, Roxanna, Arthur and Kirk Aragon in Alb,NM. She is preceded in death by her daughter Yvonne, father Roman, mother Teresita and stepmother Julia. Macy was blessed with 5 grandchildren; Alexia and
spouse Francisco, Joseph and
spouse
Jasmine,Afthan, Kaitlin and Savanna. She was the greatest great
grandma to 6
grandchildren; Antonio, Alicia, Andres, Lyla,
Diamonique and Sophia whom she loved and adored. Rosary and mass held Wednesday Sept 11,2019 at Shrine of St Bernadette's at 8:30am. Funeral service will be held in Encino,NM at Our Lady of Guadalupe, Saturday Sept 14,2019. Rosary at 10am and mass immediately following.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 10, 2019