Macy Aragon (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
8:30 AM
Shrine of St Bernadette's
Rosary
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Encino, NM
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Encino, NM
View Map
Obituary
Macy (Macedonia) Aragon



passed away on Monday Sept 2, 2019. She was born March 24, 1939 to parents, Roman and

Teresita Martinez. Macy had 5 brothers and 5 sisters:Elizardo, Tory, Guillermo, Elena, Rosa, Ray, Martha, Caroline, Joe and Lucy along with numerous nephews and nieces. Macy married Joe Aragon April 22,1957. Together they had 4 children Yvonne, Roxanna, Arthur and Kirk Aragon in Alb,NM. She is preceded in death by her daughter Yvonne, father Roman, mother Teresita and stepmother Julia. Macy was blessed with 5 grandchildren; Alexia and

spouse Francisco, Joseph and

spouse

Jasmine,Afthan, Kaitlin and Savanna. She was the greatest great

grandma to 6

grandchildren; Antonio, Alicia, Andres, Lyla,

Diamonique and Sophia whom she loved and adored. Rosary and mass held Wednesday Sept 11,2019 at Shrine of St Bernadette's at 8:30am. Funeral service will be held in Encino,NM at Our Lady of Guadalupe, Saturday Sept 14,2019. Rosary at 10am and mass immediately following.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
