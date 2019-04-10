Madelyn Bain McCabe
Madelyn Bain McCabe December 12, 1944 - March 3, 2019. Madelyn is preceded in death by her parents: Ernest and Alice Bain and her sister Yolanda Bain Venuti. She is survived by her son John McCabe; granddaughter, Amber (Cisaro) Sanchez; great-grandson Celio Sanchez, sisters: Phyllis Benia Salazar, Claire Bain (Bruno Pelletier), and Anna Bain; brother-in-law Matt Venuti; and her wonderful dogs Chile and Lucky. She is loved very much.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 10, 2019