Madonna Louise Leach







Madonna Louise Leach was born December 10th, 1931, in Indianapolis, Indiana to Alonso Scalf and Madonna Mae Nixon. She died June 4th, 2020. She moved to



Albuquerque in 1949 along with her mother and sister to attend UNM. She loved New Mexico and the cultural diversity. She worked for the BIA, FAA, National Guard, Fish and Wildlife and many other businesses over the years. In 1986 she married Charles Dennison Leach. She is preceded in death by her husband, her brothers Richard Leon Scalf and Robert Scalf, and her sister Bonnie Sue Campbell. She is survived by her niece Barbara Morris, husband Tom Morris, and children Teri Torrez, husband Anthony Torrez, Rebecca Morris, and Tommy Morris, wife Noel Dalton. She is also survived by her nephews Thomas Scalf, wife Diana Scalf, and Richard Scalf, wife Kate Holmes. She is also survived by her nephew David Campbell and his children Ian Campbell and Mikkaila Campbell.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store