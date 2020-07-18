1/1
Madonna Louise Leach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madonna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madonna Louise Leach



Madonna Louise Leach was born December 10th, 1931, in Indianapolis, Indiana to Alonso Scalf and Madonna Mae Nixon. She died June 4th, 2020. She moved to

Albuquerque in 1949 along with her mother and sister to attend UNM. She loved New Mexico and the cultural diversity. She worked for the BIA, FAA, National Guard, Fish and Wildlife and many other businesses over the years. In 1986 she married Charles Dennison Leach. She is preceded in death by her husband, her brothers Richard Leon Scalf and Robert Scalf, and her sister Bonnie Sue Campbell. She is survived by her niece Barbara Morris, husband Tom Morris, and children Teri Torrez, husband Anthony Torrez, Rebecca Morris, and Tommy Morris, wife Noel Dalton. She is also survived by her nephews Thomas Scalf, wife Diana Scalf, and Richard Scalf, wife Kate Holmes. She is also survived by her nephew David Campbell and his children Ian Campbell and Mikkaila Campbell.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved