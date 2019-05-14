Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mae Esther Garcia. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary 9420 Fourth St. NW Albuquerque , NM 87114 (505)-898-3160 Send Flowers Obituary

Mae Esther Garcia







Mae Esther



Garcia, age 82,



beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, went to be with the Lord, Wednes-



day, May 8, 2019. She was born



in Alameda, NM



and currently



was residing in



Grants, NM. Mae was a member of the American Legion Post #69 Auxiliary in Alameda.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Ursulita Padilla. Mae is survived by her four sons, Don Garcia and wife Dorothy, Fred Garcia and wife Lisa, Eddie Garcia and Stacey Ratkowski, Candido Garcia, III; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brother, Florence Padilla and sister, Vivian Perez; and other numerous loving relatives and



friends. Mae will be greatly missed by her loving



family and by those whose lives she touched.



A Rosary will



be recited Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at



Nativity of the Blessed Virgin



Mary Catholic



Church, 9502 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114 where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt Calvary Cemetery. Casket Bearers will be Brianna Gonzalez, Kymberly Garcia, Bryant Garcia, Jose Gonzalez, Brandon Garcia, Amber Garcia, Geneva Aguayo and Brittany Garcia.



Those who wish to express their condolences please visit



www.alamedamortuary.com



Mae Esther GarciaMae EstherGarcia, age 82,beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, went to be with the Lord, Wednes-day, May 8, 2019. She was bornin Alameda, NMand currentlywas residing inGrants, NM. Mae was a member of the American Legion Post #69 Auxiliary in Alameda.She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Ursulita Padilla. Mae is survived by her four sons, Don Garcia and wife Dorothy, Fred Garcia and wife Lisa, Eddie Garcia and Stacey Ratkowski, Candido Garcia, III; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brother, Florence Padilla and sister, Vivian Perez; and other numerous loving relatives andfriends. Mae will be greatly missed by her lovingfamily and by those whose lives she touched.A Rosary willbe recited Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. atNativity of the Blessed VirginMary CatholicChurch, 9502 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114 where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt Calvary Cemetery. Casket Bearers will be Brianna Gonzalez, Kymberly Garcia, Bryant Garcia, Jose Gonzalez, Brandon Garcia, Amber Garcia, Geneva Aguayo and Brittany Garcia.Those who wish to express their condolences please visit Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close