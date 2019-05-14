Mae Esther Garcia
Mae Esther
Garcia, age 82,
beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, went to be with the Lord, Wednes-
day, May 8, 2019. She was born
in Alameda, NM
and currently
was residing in
Grants, NM. Mae was a member of the American Legion Post #69 Auxiliary in Alameda.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Ursulita Padilla. Mae is survived by her four sons, Don Garcia and wife Dorothy, Fred Garcia and wife Lisa, Eddie Garcia and Stacey Ratkowski, Candido Garcia, III; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brother, Florence Padilla and sister, Vivian Perez; and other numerous loving relatives and
friends. Mae will be greatly missed by her loving
family and by those whose lives she touched.
A Rosary will
be recited Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin
Mary Catholic
Church, 9502 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114 where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt Calvary Cemetery. Casket Bearers will be Brianna Gonzalez, Kymberly Garcia, Bryant Garcia, Jose Gonzalez, Brandon Garcia, Amber Garcia, Geneva Aguayo and Brittany Garcia.
Those who wish to express their condolences
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 14, 2019