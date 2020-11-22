Magda M. Brum
Magda Maria Telles de Freitas Brum, born
9/23/1926 in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday 11/16/2020 at the age of 94. She was preceded by her husband Jairo Brum (Brazilian Congressman) and her son Octavio Brum. She is survived by her sister Vera Telles de Freitas Ludwig of Porto Alegre, daughter Magda Brum Schaaf and her husband Thomas M. Schaaf, her grandson Rafael Brum Schaaf, her granddaughter Bruna Brum Wynne and her husband Thomas M. Wynne; all of Albuquerque, NM.
Magda was known for her passion for family, singing, music, visual arts, fashion, world cultures, literature, law, history, cuisine and spoke five languages. She was very compassionate and helped countless people in need through their life struggles and was a dedicated faithful follower of Christ. To know her was to love her. Muitos saudades sempre VovÃ³.
A private memorial service was held Saturday.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org
) or Operation Smile
(operationsmile.org
)
"A thing of beauty is a joy forever" -John Keats