1/1
Magda Brum
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Magda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Magda M. Brum



Magda Maria Telles de Freitas Brum, born

9/23/1926 in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday 11/16/2020 at the age of 94. She was preceded by her husband Jairo Brum (Brazilian Congressman) and her son Octavio Brum. She is survived by her sister Vera Telles de Freitas Ludwig of Porto Alegre, daughter Magda Brum Schaaf and her husband Thomas M. Schaaf, her grandson Rafael Brum Schaaf, her granddaughter Bruna Brum Wynne and her husband Thomas M. Wynne; all of Albuquerque, NM.

Magda was known for her passion for family, singing, music, visual arts, fashion, world cultures, literature, law, history, cuisine and spoke five languages. She was very compassionate and helped countless people in need through their life struggles and was a dedicated faithful follower of Christ. To know her was to love her. Muitos saudades sempre VovÃ³.



A private memorial service was held Saturday.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org) or Operation Smile

(operationsmile.org)





"A thing of beauty is a joy forever" -John Keats


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Westside
9300 Golf Course Road
Albuquerque, NM 87114
505-897-0300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved