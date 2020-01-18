Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Magdalen Dow. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 5:00 PM Annunciation Catholic parish Albuquerque , NM View Map Interment 11:00 AM Gate of Heaven cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Magdalen Dow died December 26, 2019 in Albuquerque after a long illness. Born January 28, 1932 to Frank R.Dow and Refugita (Campos), Maggie grew up in Tajique, NM. She graduated from St. Vincent Girls Academy, never married and had no children, and lived most of her adult life in Albuquerque. She is survived by her brother Raymond, of Denver, and sister Tonie (Sr Marie Evelyn, SC), of Cincinnati. She was pre-deceased by her sisters Caroline (Chavez) and Anna (Griego), and by her brothers Frank, Milton and John. Maggie had numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial rosary and mass will be celebrated at Annunciation Catholic parish in Albuquerque, 5 PM Monday January 20 followed by interment at Gate of Heaven cemetery Tuesday, January 21 at 11 AM.



