Magdalen Tenorio Maes
Magdalen Tenorio Maes, Nena or Maggie to many, age 84, peacefully passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born in Willard, NM on August 24, 1936. She was the sixth of ten children of Amalia & Manuel Tenorio.
Nena's summertime passion was gardening. She tended the most amazing flower garden. She loved the Telenovelas in the wintertime and shared the storylines enthusiastically with her children when they came to visit! "Nena-power" was on full display with her constant furniture rearranging! Nena was a devout Catholic and was Godmother to several of her nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. She volunteered as a Eucharist Minister at Annunciation Parish and at Lovelace Medical Center when she worked at Hematology Oncology Associates in the St. Joseph Medical Building.
Her family was the most important part of her life and everyone was welcomed with open arms and a full cookie jar! Her grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. Grandma Nena/Grandma Mag showed her fierce competitive spirit as she played Scrabble, arm wrestled and wrestled, and had backyard campouts with them. Trips to the Dollar Store were always a highlight of visits! Her small town heart was taken by Eddie Maes, her brother Tom's best friend. Their long distance relationship grew while he was stationed in Korea. They married the day after Christmas in 1955. They were wonderful dancers and at every family occasion their family loved to watch them dance the polka.
They had four children, Michael, Edward, Janet and Frances, whom she remained at home to care for. As the children grew older, she attended TVI and had a long career as a medical transcriptionist. Upon retirement, she loved traveling and she and Eddie enjoyed several trips to Europe, Mexico, and Hawaii, as well as traveling to visit their children. Pilgrimages to holy sites held a special place in her heart.
Nena was dearly loved by her siblings and their spouses, nieces, and nephews and great- nieces/nephews. We know they each have very special memories of Nena that will bring them comfort. Nena lived as an example to all of us as a woman of faith, service to her extended family, and as a strong person. Nena always let you know where she stood in all things. After the passing of her loving husband, Eddie in 2010, her battle with dementia deepened but she fiercely fought to the end. Her children have been overwhelmed with gratitude and humbled by the loving and unflagging support of our extended family throughout these challenging years. She lived a full life and was ready to be with God when her time came. Nena will be greatly missed.
A private service will be webcast on Friday, October 30, 2020, 10:00 a.m.
