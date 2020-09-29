Major General H. Tom Taylor, Jr.Major General H. Tom Taylor, Jr., age 92, died peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He is survived by the love of his life, Inge, wife of 66 years; and his two daughters, Dr. Sonja Taylor and husband, Andre Lang; Dinah Howland and husband, James Howland of Rye, NY; three grandchildren, Julia and husband, Shawn Curley, Brenton Howland, and Jennifer Howland; sister, Shirlene Isler and husband, Jim of Florida; and sister-in-law, Susan Taylor. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Leona Taylor; brothers, Harry and Bill; and sisters, Janet Desrosiers and Betty Hill. He is also survived by thirteen nieces and nephews. Family came first: he took great responsibility and deeply cared for all his extended family.Major General Taylor was a well-known businessman, active member in the Albuquerque community, and dedicated military commander. He will be remembered for his contributions to the city of Albuquerque, the state of New Mexico, and the country, and as a true gentleman of integrity.Born in Chattanooga, TN, and raised in Roswell, NM, Tom was the eldest of six children. He attended Pepperdine University, CA for one year, and transferred to the University of New Mexico earning a BA in accounting.Major General Taylor served over 35 years in the New Mexico National Guard from 1948-1983. He began active duty in the U.S. Army (1951-1954) as a battery commander and staff officer in Germany. There he met and married his future wife, Inge. In 1954, they settled in Albuquerque. He continued in the NM National Guard in various command and staff positions and numerous tours of active duty. From 1978 -1983, he was commander of the 111th Air Defense Artillery Brigade composed of a brigade headquarters and four air defense artillery battalions. He was always proudly a soldier's general.Taylor worked for Savage and Sganzini, Inc. as head of commercial property management (1954-1970) and president (1970-1975). From 1975-1994, as Executive Director of the Sandia Foundation, a philanthropic real estate investment foundation, he supported the New Mexico Museum of Natural History, Dickinson College, PA, and UNM.Major General Taylor worked tirelessly to enhance the community, most often in many leadership roles including as President, Treasurer, Board Member, or Trustee. Among Taylor's proudest achievements was securing funding and land for the National Museum for Nuclear Science & History, expanding and finding a permanent location for the New Heart health program, helping to preserve UNM's Hodgins Hall, and serving Central United Methodist Church for over thirty years. Other organizations he proudly led include the Albuquerque Armed Forces Advisory Association, Lions Club, UNM Alumni Association, UNM's Robert O. Anderson School of Management, and La Vida Llena Resident Council.In 2007, Major General Taylor received the Governor's New Mexico Distinguished Public Service Award. At that time, he was serving as Emeritus Member Board of Trustees, Presbyterian Health Foundation, Emeritus Chair of New Mexico Committee of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (a Department of Defense organization), and Rotary Club of Albuquerque.In addition, Major General Taylor was the recipient of the New Mexico Medal for Outstanding Service, the New Mexico Medal of Merit, Silver Beaver Award for Distinguished Service to Youth by the Boy Scouts of America, Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, Congressman Steve Schiff Kirtland Air Force Base Advocacy Award, among many other civilian awards.Military awards include the United States Legion of Merit, the Secretary of Defense Distinguished Service Medal, U.S. Army Meritorious Service Medal, the Army of Occupation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal, and the Association of the U.S. Army American Spirit Award.Most precious above all in life to him were Inge, his wife, and his family, to whom he generously gave his love, attention, and care. He always made special time for family activities, whether a game of tennis or weekend outings to explore New Mexico history. During retirement, his greatest joys were taking cruises with Inge to see the world and visiting with his grandchildren and Tennessee cousins. He was a kind-hearted friend and trusted colleague. He was respected by all, because he always treated each person with respect and dignity.The family wants to express their deepest appreciation for the friendship and loving care given by the staff at La Vida Llena Senior Living Community, especially the caregivers at Mi Casa.Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to organizations supporting Alzheimer's, cancer, the Full Life Foundation - La Vida Llena, or an organization of their choice.A Graveside Service with full military honors will take place on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE, followed by a memorial service for family only at Central United Methodist Church. Funeral Services are being arranged by FRENCH - Wyoming. Messages of condolences can be left at the online guestbook for Major General Taylor at