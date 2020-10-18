1/
Majorie Mather
1928 - 2020
Marjorie Ann Mather



Born in IA Oct.8, 1928, Died in Albuquerque, NM, Oct.7, 2020.



Majorie Ann Mather graduated from IA Methodist School of Nursing in 1949 and moved to Albuquerque to be with her family, recently relocated there. She nursed at St. Joseph's Hospital and as head of recovery room at Presbyterian Hosp. until 1972 when she retired to help with her husband Bill's bookkeeping business.

She married William Mather in 1953. An accomplished musician in French horn, piano and organ, she was organist at both University Hghts. EUB (now UMI)Church and St. Andrews, now Cornerstone UMI) until age 90. She also was accompanist for the Albuquerque Boys Choir and sang in the Albuquerque Civic Chorus.

Immediate survivors include sister Shirley Wayland and her husband Bruce of Lincoln City, OR and their son, Bruce Fowler Wayland JR. and his partner, Marcello DeSimone of Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Due to Covid-19, only a simple graveside service is planned for Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 with arrangements by French's Mortuary on University, with Rev. Barbara Tegtneier officiating. Memorials can be sent to Cornerstone UMI, or to a charity of choice.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
