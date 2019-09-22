Malcolm B. Condrey Sr.
Malcolm B. Condrey, Sr. ("Butch"), 77, of Farmington NM, passed away Sept.1, 2019. He is survived by wife, Nancy Beasey-Condrey; children, Malcolm B. Condrey, Jr., Kelli Dallas, John Condrey, Christopher Condrey; sister, Peggy Barnard; stepchildren, Brett Beasey, Vikki Ridgley, Evynn Kennedy. He is preceded in death by parents George A. & Clara Condrey; brothers, George M. Condrey, William Condrey; son-in-law, Carl Dallas.Butch was a 1961 Valley High School graduate, Navy Hosp Corpsman with the First Marine Brigade, Journeyman Ironworker local #495 & active in many veterans' organizations, Masons, & Shriners.
Burial service will be held Sept. 25, 2019 9am at Santa Fe National Cemetery, & a memorial service Sept. 26, 2019 10am at The Church of Jesus Christ LDS 4400 College Blvd. Farmington NM 87401.
