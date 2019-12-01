Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mandy Klein. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mandy McGriff Klein







Mandy McGriff Klein, age 60, passed away on November 15, 2019 after a long battle with Diabetes. Mandy is survived by her husband Tom Klein, son Nicholas McGriff (Crystal), her Two grandchildren, her two step children Brandie and TJ Klein. Her father Michael McGriff Sr. (Priscilla Baca) and Mandy's Sister Donna McGriff of Albuquerque. Brother Michael McGriff II (Bernadette) of Texas, and niece Tonia Anderson of Albuquerque. Brother Paul Baca, and nephew Josh and niece Emma Baca of Phoenix. She was preceded in death by her mother Carolyn McGriff. Mandy graduated from Sandia High School and worked for QWEST in Albuquerque before transferring to Phoenix. She retired from QWEST in Phoenix and was active in her church. She will be greatly missed by family all the friends she has made over the years. Service will be held on Sunday December 8th, at 2 p.m. at Pure Heart Church.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mandy's Name to the at Pure Heart Church Missions 14240 N. 43rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ



