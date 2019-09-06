Manual Martinez

Service Information
Romero Funeral Home
609 N Main St
Belen, NM
87002
(505)-864-8501
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
Manual A. Martinez



Manuel A. Martinez, age 84, a resident of Belen, NM, passed away on August 29, 2019. He was the owner of Custom Adobe Builders which built beautiful custom homes throughout New Mexico.

Manuel is preceded in death by his sons, Manuel Jr. and Mitch Martinez. He is survived by his life partner, Carol Trujillo; grandchildren, Ashley, Mitchell, Monique, Michael, Andrew, Christopher, Anthony, Josiah, Kimberly, Shelby and Lindsey; great-grandchildren, Baylee, Malieke, Miloh, Xavier and Mya; children, Pat, Freddie Shelley, Renee, Gina and Robert.

Services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Romero Funeral Home Chapel, beginning with a visitation at 9:30 AM and a Memorial Service at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery in Peralta, NM. Please sign Manuel's online tribute at

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
