Manuel "Manny" Aragon







Manuel "Manny" Aragon, moved to his eternal home on February 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He lived a courageous life and is now where he longed to be, alive in the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



Manuel was born on July 15, 1934 and was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque where he was an active member of Center City Church where he worshiped and served for many years. He retired from the Albuquerque Fire Department, had his own construction company and loved fishing and camping in New Mexico.



Manuel was preceded in death by his parents, Quirino and Antonia Aragon; his sisters, Theresa Aragon, Aurelia (Abby) Aragon, Carmen Cordova and nephew Porfirio Cordova.



He is survived by his children, Michael, Charles, Rudy Aragon; love of his life, Mabel Bustos and her children, Debbie Duran (Victor), Robert Bustos (Sandy), Ron Bustos; special nieces, Olivia Archibeque (David), Emily Montes (John), Deanna Torres (James), Donielle Torres and Clara NuÃ±o; nephews: Mel and Charles Aragon, Larry and Vincent Cordova, Mark Archibeque, Daniel and Nick Montes of Los Angeles; grandchildren: Andrew and Michelle Aragon, Rudy, Manuel and Gabriella Aragon; also many other relatives and special friends, Stan and Sarah Guinn.



The family would like to thank the staff at Manzano del Sol Rehab Center for their kindness and special care.



Manuel's celebration of life will be from 10:00am -12:00pm on March 20, 2020 at Center City Church, 708 First Street NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence please visit



www.garciamortuary.com



