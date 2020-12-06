Manuel Ruben Armijo







Manuel "Killer" Ruben Armijo, 64 of Albuquerque passed away November 26th from Covid 19. Manuel was born October 14th 1956 and is preceded in death by his Mother Lillie Armijo, his biological mother Mary Barela and his brother Dennis Amos. He leaves behind his wife of 37 years, Judy Armijo, their children Gina Mares, Sharon Barreras (Steve), Paul Herrera Jr. and Evangeline Jaramillo (Angelo). His Sisters LoriAnn Baca(Elfie) and Corrine Aguilar (David) his brother Bob Amos and his Dad Henry Armijo.







He also leaves his most loved Grandchildren: Rebecca, Gabriel, Sammantha, Alexis, Jacquelin, Amanda, Steven, Ashley and Antonio and 3 great grandchildren MichaelLiam, Rudy, and Leah along with many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.







Manuel grew up in Albuq and graduated from Menaul High School in 1974. He then went on to study at the College of Santa, and at the Seminary to become a Priest, however, decided to go into Law Enforcement and became a Police Officer for the City of Santa Fe. Throughout his Law Enforcement career, he also worked at SFCSO as a Deputy for the Sherrifs Office, but returned to SFPD and became a K9 Officer with his beloved partner Xantos his German Shepherd. He was very involved with the DARE and GREAT programs. Manuel retired in 2000 after 25 years of service. Manuel loved telling jokes, spending time with his family, going for drives around NM, riding his Harley Davidson and Elvis.







Manuels family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring love and prayers at this difficult time.







Cremation will take place and the family will have a Celebration of Manuels Life at a later date due to Covid19.





