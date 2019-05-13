Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manuel Chavez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Manuel Ambrosio Chavez passed away on May 4, 2019. Survived by his wife Josephine Chavez and son Anthony, grandchildren: Vanessa, Jane, Lisa, Maria and Chris Baldwin, great-grandchildren: Emilio, Alejandro, Gabriella, Porfirio (P.J.), Elijah, family members: Mariano and Helen Padilla, Bebe and Mel Lovato, Cleo, Donna and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Emilia Chavez-Padilla, seven brothers and sisters, and his children: Emilia, Dorothy, Ricky, and Alberta.



Manuel spent 40 years at United Wholesale Com. and 20 years with Herrera Bus Company in Albuquerque, NM.



Funeral Services will be held at Ascension Church on May 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., 2150 Raymac Rd SW Albuquerque, NM 87105. Burial services held after at Los Padilla's Cemetery reception at Ascension Church after burial.



