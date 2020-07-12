Manuel Nicholas Duran
Manuel Nicholas Duran, "Manny", died unexpectedly on May 2, 2020 at the age of 73.
He is survived by his children, Hillary L. Duran (daughter) & Nick Clifton (Dayton, OH) and Sandra R. Duran (daughter) (Framingham, MA); his grandchildren, Lilly and Jack Shay-Duran (Framingham, MA); his siblings, Margaret (sister) & Nick Parada (Rio Rancho, NM), Donna (sister) & Fred Romero and Rick (brother) & Stephanie Duran, (both of Albuquerque, NM). He is preceded in death by his mother, Alice Duran (Albuquerque, NM), his father, Joseph Duran, (Albuquerque, NM) and his brother, Joseph Duran II (Albuquerque, NM).
Manuel was born on Friday, July 5, 1946 to Alice and Joseph Duran. He graduated from Albuquerque High School in 1966. He married Dianne L. Cordova, his high school sweetheart. After moving to California and returning in 1972, he and Dianne began a roofing and maintenance company, Metro Roofing and later on Classic Roofing & Maintenance Service. These businesses were successful in Albuquerque and surrounding areas for many years. Over time, the couple had two children. His children remember him as a hard worker who was always willing to help someone in need, encouraged them to work hard and to always remember that "there is always something to do when you are on the clock."
Manny was an accomplished bass fisherman and enjoyed the great outdoors. For many years, he was an active member of the Bass Bums and Sun Country Bass
Association and often taught interested friends how to fish and relax on the lake. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to https://www.unmfund.org/fund/other
. At the bottom of the donation screen, please write "Palliative Care in honor of Manuel Duran." The family would like to thank the Palliative Care team and especially Carmen Hurwitz for their kindness, compassion and thoughtfulness as Manny passed away. A virtual Memorial Service is scheduled for Monday, July 13, 2020, 2:00 p.m. and can be found on the FRENCH -University website where you can also share condolences and memories. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Manny's life. Please visit our online guestbook for Manuel at www.FrenchFunerals.com
.