Manuel Frank Sanchez







Though born in Torrence California in 1952, Manuel Sanchez had been a long term New Mexico resident. He loved the beauty, mountains, and food special to New Mexico! He loved Albuquerque Public Schools having worked as a staff relief custodian under the maintenance and operations department until his retirement in 2003.



Manuel was the eldest child of Frank and Nora Sanchez! He has his own family having been married to Amy Lee Thomas since April 1983. They have one son Raymond Sanchez and one grandson



Alexander.



Diagnosed in 2015 with brain cancer, those complications of this disease claimed him Saturday August 10th.



He is preceded in death by his father Frank Sanchez and his younger brother Jerry Sanchez. He is survived by his mother Nora Sanchez and two sisters , Catherine Sanchez and Sandra Sanchez. He also has several nephews and



nieces.



