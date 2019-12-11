Manuel Gallegos (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services
1100 Coal Ave Se
Albuquerque, NM
87106
(505)-842-8800
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Strong-Thorne Chapel
1100 Coal Av SE
Albuquerque, NM
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Strong-Thorne Chapel
1100 Coal Av SE
Albuquerque, NM
Obituary
Manuel Gallegos





Manuel Gallegos (80), born on August 19, 1939 in Anton Chico, NM and passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019.

Manuel is survived by wife, Mildred Gallegos; daughters, Sherry Lynn, Elizabeth; grandchildren, Kyle, Shane; sisters, Nadine, Marylou.

Visitation will take place Friday, December 13, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Services will be celebrated on Friday, December 13, 1:00 pm. Both services will be held at Strong-Thorne Chapel, 1100 Coal Av SE, Albuquerque, NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 11, 2019
Albuquerque, NM   (505) 842-8800
