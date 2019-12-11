Manuel Gallegos
Manuel Gallegos (80), born on August 19, 1939 in Anton Chico, NM and passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Manuel is survived by wife, Mildred Gallegos; daughters, Sherry Lynn, Elizabeth; grandchildren, Kyle, Shane; sisters, Nadine, Marylou.
Visitation will take place Friday, December 13, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Services will be celebrated on Friday, December 13, 1:00 pm. Both services will be held at Strong-Thorne Chapel, 1100 Coal Av SE, Albuquerque, NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 11, 2019