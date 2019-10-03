Manuel L. Rodriguez
Manuel L. Rodriguez, age 70, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was born on December 24, 1948. He was preceded in death by his parents Inez and Felicitas Rodriguez; a twin brother Jesus Joseph Rodriguez who was his soul mate. Manuel was a skilled construction worker following in his fathers footsteps. He loved music especially Javier Solis and Jose Alfredo Jimenez. He was a mild mannered man and very quiet. He is survived by his siblings Ofelia Candelaria, Elvia L. Vega, Gloria Velasquez, Archie Rodriguez, Isabel Lopez, Danny Rodriguez, Raul Rodriguez and Ramon Rodriguez; many nieces and nephews. Manuel will be missed by all who loved him. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 6:30 pm at 2701 Bryan Ct. SW. Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services 2919 4 Th. St. NW
www.directfuneralservicesabq.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 3, 2019