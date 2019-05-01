Manuel Lujan, Jr.







Manuel Lujan,



Jr., age 90,



passed away at



his home on



Thursday, April 25, 2019. Born Saturday, May 12, 1928, on the San Ildefonso Pueblo, NM, the eighth child of Manuel and Lorenzita (Romero) Lujan. The family moved to Santa Fe in around 1930 where he graduated from St. Michael's High School in 1946. He attended St. Mary's College of California for one year, transferring to St. Michael's College in Santa Fe, NM, where he graduated in 1950. After college, he began to work in the family business, The Manuel Lujan Insurance Agency. In 1965 he opened a branch of the Agency in Albuquerque, NM. Before starting his career in politics, he served as Vice Chairman of the New Mexico Republican Party, served on the Bernalillo County Crime Commission, and held leadership roles with the Coronado Kiwanis and the Knights of Columbus. He was elected to the United States Congress in 1968 and served 10 terms. While in office he served on the House Committees of Interior and Insular Affairs; Science, Space, and Technology; Select Small Business and the Joint Committee on Atomic Energy. In 1978, he was the first Republican to join the Hispanic Congressional Caucus. In addition to his congressional duties, he represented NM as a delegate to every Republican National Convention from 1972 to 2004. After retiring from Congress in 1988 he was asked and became the Secretary of Interior under President George H.W. Bush. He was widely regarded as a moderate at the time of his unanimous Senate confirmation in February 1989 and served all four years of President Bush's term. His tenure at the Interior Department has since been commemorated with an award in his honor. Each year the



Department awards the



"Manuel Lujan,



Jr. Champion



Award" to employees who exhibit outstanding work in carrying out the Department's mission. In addition, the Department and it's



Bureau of



Indian Affairs



honored him by



dedicating the Bureau of Indian Affairs building in Albuquerque, NM, in his name. Since leaving office, he worked as a lobbyist and a public speaker. In 2004, he helped launch the Hispanic Alliance for Progress Institute, a conservative think-tank focusing on economic and "family value" issues from a Hispanic perspective. He also



served as a member of the Executive and Financial Boards at The Inn of the Mountain Gods in Ruidoso, NM until his death. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Lorenzita and Manuel Lujan Sr.; his sisters, Rosanna, Theresa, Cordelia, Candelaria, and Rita; and his son, James "Jay" Lujan. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jean; his children, Terra (Jeffrey) Everett, Barbara Lujan, Robert "Jeff" Lujan, and Noah Lujan; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Zenaida Padilla, Edward Lujan, and George Lujan. A visitation at 5:00 p.m. and Rosary will be recited Thursday, May 2, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima, 4020 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. A visitation at 10:00 a.m. and Mass will be celebrated Friday, May 3, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima, 4020 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. Interment will follow the services at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Manual Lujan Jr. at



www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary