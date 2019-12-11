Manuel Nicasio
Manuel Nicasio, a Vietnam Veteran from NM, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He pushed through his life's challenges with amazing strength and courage. He defied the odds. He had a strong relationship with the Lord and believed he was with him all the way. Manuel's kindness and generosity was a gift to all of the lives he touched. He put others needs before his own. His gentle love and smile will forever be in our hearts. These few words will never e enough to summarize who this incredible man was. He will be deeply missed by so many. Manuel's Life Celebration will begin with a Rosary to be recited on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:30am at Our Lady of Guadalupe located at 1860 Griegos Rd NW, 87107. Mass will begin at 11:00 am. Please visit Manuel's online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 11, 2019