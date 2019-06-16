Manuel Nieto Jr.
Manuel Nieto Jr. from Placitas was called home to be with the Lord on June 6, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father Manuel, sister Angela, paternal grandparents Juan and Faustina Nieto and Maternal grandparents Martin and Mary Gurule.
He is survived by his loving son Ryan, daughters Erica and Rachel, mother Ruth, sisters Sadie, Karen, Cathy, Juliette, brothers Marvin, Joseph and eight grandchildren.
Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held Monday June 17 at 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Bernalillo, NM. Internment to follow at the Catholic Cemetery in Placitas, NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 16, 2019