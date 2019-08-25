Manuel Sanchez

Guest Book
  • "My condolences to Sandra and family .. Manuel was a really..."
    - Richard Torres
  • "My sincere condolences. Rest In Peace my friend."
    - Phyllis Rael
Obituary
Manuel Frank Sanchez





Manuel Frank Sanchez, age 66, resident of Albuquerque, lost his battle with cancer on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Mr. Sanchez is survived by his wife, Amy; son,

Raymond; grandson, Alexander; mother, Nora Sanchez; sisters, Sandra and Catherine Sanchez as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Mr. Sanchez was preceded in death by and will be joining his father, Frank and younger brother, Jerry, in heaven.

A Rosary will be recited at 8:30 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 562 Atrisco Dr. SW, with Mass at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Manuel's name to the

www.BorderAngels.org (619) 487-0249
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
