Manuel Frank Sanchez
Manuel Frank Sanchez, age 66, resident of Albuquerque, lost his battle with cancer on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Mr. Sanchez is survived by his wife, Amy; son,
Raymond; grandson, Alexander; mother, Nora Sanchez; sisters, Sandra and Catherine Sanchez as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Mr. Sanchez was preceded in death by and will be joining his father, Frank and younger brother, Jerry, in heaven.
A Rosary will be recited at 8:30 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 562 Atrisco Dr. SW, with Mass at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Manuel's name to the
www.BorderAngels.org (619) 487-0249
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2019