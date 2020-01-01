Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Manuel Torrez Obituary
Manuel Torrez



Manuel Torrez, age 89, a dedicated father, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. He is survived by one sister, Ernestina Zuniga; one son, Louie Richard Torrez and his wife, Rosemary Torrez; and two grandsons, Jonathan Alexander Torrez and Thaddeus James Torrez. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Feliz Torrez; three sisters, Lupe Opp, Dinnie Baca and Josie Torrez; and his second wife, of 8 years Priscilla Torrez. Services will be held FRENCH-University on Friday, January 3, 2020, starting with a viewing at 12:00 p.m. and concluding at Sunset Memorial Park. Please visit our online guestbook for Manuel at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 1, 2020
